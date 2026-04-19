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Baton Rouge man missing since March identified as body recovered in Florida
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MILTON, FL — A Baton Rouge man missing since March 25 has been identified as a body recovered in Florida several days later, Florida deputies said Friday.
Grant Brignac was last seen leaving the scene of a crash on I-10 near mile marker 18 in Santa Rosa County, Florida, on March 25. The Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office said Brignac had schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
In a statement released on Friday, Santa Rosa deputies said a dead male found beneath the Garcon Point Bridge on March 30 was identified as Brignac based on DNA evidence.
"We are asking the community to keep the Brignac Family in their thoughts and respect their privacy," the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office said.
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MILTON, FL — A Baton Rouge man missing since March 25 has been identified as a body recovered in Florida... More >>
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