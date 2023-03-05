Baton Rouge man arrested in Ascension horse theft; one adult, two minors now in custody

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office have identified a Baton Rouge man allegedly connected to the theft of three horses from Ascension Parish.

The sheriff's office said Treyvon Covingston, 24, turned himself in Friday after he allegedly stole three horses from their home in Prairieville on Feb. 25.

One of the horses had to be euthanized due to injuries it sustained after it was tortured and abused. Another horse is still being treated at the LSU Vet School.

The horses' owners are heartbroken from the ordeal. Bette Ragusa says when her stolen horses were located, they were dehydrated and possibly left without food for days.

“It’s beyond humanity," said Ragusa. “We spend so much time with them. We know what they felt. We know the terror, the pain…”

Covingston will be booked with five counts of simple burglary, three counts of theft of livestock, attempted theft of livestock, felony theft over $25,000, felony damage to property between $1,000 and $50,000, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, criminal trespassing and animal cruelty.

Deputies say two juveniles were also arrested in connection with the thefts. A third juvenile has been identified, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information about the thefts that could help detectives is encouraged to call the APSO anonymously at (225) 621-4636 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.