82°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge man accused of killing caged dog that growled at him
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — Police said Wednesday they had accused a man of shooting a caged dog that had growled at him.
Lamond D. Green, 54, told officers that, on March 3, he was scolding one of his penned dogs when a nearby dog that belonged to his son growled at him.
Green "stated he then shot the dog with a firearm. (Green) confirmed the dog was inside of the cage when he shot it, and he stated he did not know why he shot the dog," according to an affidavit filed Tuesday.
Police said they had seized a 9mm handgun and shell casings as evidence.
Green is accused of committing cruely to animals and illegal use of weapons, both felonies.
News
BATON ROUGE — Police said Wednesday they had accused a man of shooting a caged dog that had growled at... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trump and Iranian foreign minister say Strait of Hormuz is fully open
-
Brian Kelly makes first television appearance since being ousted as LSU head...
-
2une In Previews: Love the Boot Week 2026 kicks off on Saturday
-
LPSO: Man wanted for stealing $4,000 worth of cell phones, equipment using...
-
Police lieutenant who worked at BRPD for nearly 30 years passes away
Sports Video
-
LSU gymnastics readies for NCAA National semi-finals in Ft. Worth
-
WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted...
-
LSU baseball snaps losing skid with mid-week win
-
As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...
-
Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night