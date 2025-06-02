84°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge man accused of assisting escaped New Orleans inmate bonds out, arrested on drug charges
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Livingston Parish deputies arrested a Baton Rouge man on drug and contraband charges Saturday, days after he bonded out of jail after being arrested for allegedly assisting an escaped New Orleans inmate.
Vi Duc Nguyen was booked Tuesday in Baton Rouge for one count of accessory after the fact and one count of simple escape after allegedly reserving a motel room for escaped New Orleans inmate Lenton Vanburen Jr. He posted a $15,000 bond Wednesday.
Livingston deputies then arrested Nguyen on Saturday on charges including introducing contraband to a prison, as well as multiple drug manufacturing and distribution charges. His total bond is set for $126,500, LPSO records indicate.
News
BATON ROUGE - Livingston Parish deputies arrested a Baton Rouge man on drug and contraband charges Saturday, days after he... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fire crews respond to a house fire on Southern Avenue
-
Fire crews respond to vacant house fire on Jefferson Avenue; blaze ruled...
-
Iris Center unveils in-house pantry to support domestic violence survivors
-
Experts discuss hurricane preparedness and safety at Louisiana Storm Safe Event
-
St. Gabriel Police capture alligator outside residence