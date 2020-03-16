Baton Rouge labs contracted to run tests on coronavirus

Baton Rouge - Testing for coronavirus is going on around the clock at the Louisiana State Department of Health's Laboratory in Baton Rouge.

Two private, local labs have been contracted to also run tests on the virus.

"We're talking about testing at scale, across the state. That simply can't be done at the state lab. We're going to need partnership and leadership from the private commercial labs as well," Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Aklex Billoux said.

The federal government announced today that more test kits for the virus are being produced and shipped to state health departments.

As of Friday evening, Baton Rouge health officials say there are

not enough tests for the demand.

"There's a national shortage of the supplies to perform the tests and we are not able to do one on everybody with a fever or cough," Dr. Mike Rolfsen of the Baton Rouge Medical Clinic said.

Private labs will not test patients for the virus, that can only be done at a medical facility or doctor's office. Officials ask that patients call before walking into the clinic.

"Let us know you are coming because we want to be prepared, we're

not asking you not to come, we want you to be protected. We want to make sure you are protected and those who are exposed are protected as well," Dr. Louis Minsky from Baton Rouge General said.