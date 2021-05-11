Baton Rouge hardware stores face shortages, price increases due to the pandemic

BATON ROUGE - Local hardware stores are still seeing pandemic-related shortages, more than a year after the virus first hit the state.

"The closest to me like this would be like before a big freeze, you'll run out of certain things, where you tell people you don't have anything," said Eric Fitter, a manager at Goodwood Hardware & Outdoors.

Fitter said some prices on lumber and related products have increased significantly, and there are also shortages of certain items.

"There's a shortage on plastic. We can't get our crawfish washers and it's peak crawfish season so some people are upset about that," Fitter said.

One shopper, Brian Mooney, was shopping for material to screen in his back porch. He said he couldn't believe how much prices had increased.

"The price of lumber has just skyrocketed over the last year with the pandemic," Mooney said.

Fitter said one of the major reasons for the price hike on some hardware items is the cost of shipping. He says the freight expenses on some products have jumped, and he doesn't expect prices to decrease anytime soon.