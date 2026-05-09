Baton Rouge General hosts 130 Park Medical Academy students for Teddy Bear Clinic

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge General hosted 130 kindergarteners and first graders from Park Medical Academy at its Mid City hospital for a Teddy Bear Clinic on Thursday morning.

Each student received a teddy bear and took it through a healthcare experience. The event was themed around the movie "Inside Out," with students helping their bears learn about big feelings, calming their minds and bodies and how "emergency mode" can be activated in their own bodies.

The clinic was part of Baton Rouge General's partnership with East Baton Rouge Parish Schools, which focused on building the healthcare workforce of the future through early exposure, education and hands-on experience.