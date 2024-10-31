79°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge General Hospital to build $50 million facility along Juban Road
Related Story
LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish president says Baton Rouge General Hospital plans to build a medical facility along Juban Road that would be valued at $50 million.
In a Facebook post last weekend, the parish government said Parish President Randy Delatte had met with hospital and political leaders, along with the state Economic Development Commission, to discuss the development. The parish called it a "game-changer" for the parish, with quality healthcare closer to home.
"I’m grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with BR General’s leadership, and we’re ready to support this project every step of the way," Delatte wrote. "This is all about strengthening our parish, providing essential resources, and delivering for our community.
The hospital said the 40,000-square-foot facility will include 14-bed emergency room and 12-bed inpatient hospital. It said that more than 15,000 visits at its hospitals last year came from Livingston Parish residents. The site will be near Juban Road's intersection with Interstate 12.
News
LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish president says Baton Rouge General Hospital plans to build a medical facility along Juban Road... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One dead, one injured after early-morning crash on Greenwell Springs Road in...
-
Squatters staying at city properties, leaving trash for neighbors
-
Louisiana Law Enforcement officers who fell in line of duty in 2023...
-
Wanted BR man involved in standoff ends up in hospital with self-inflicted...
-
Baton Rouge Food Bank honors MLK's memory by stocking shelves, providing meals