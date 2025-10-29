Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Fire Department investigating Monday morning arson on Iberville Street
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department is looking for the person who they say set a family's home on fire on Iberville Street early Monday morning.
Firefighters responded to the house fire call just before 6 a.m., where they found smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. BRFD said its crews were able to get the blaze under control in fewer than 15 minutes, but not before serious damage was done.
BRFD detectives found that the fire was caused by arson, and the homeowner said they have had multiple break-ins in the past.
No one was injured in the fire.
The fire department asks anyone with information about the fire to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or BRFD investigators at 225-389-2050.
WBRZ has asked for more information regarding the reported prior break-ins.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Fire quickly puts out early morning house fire along North...
-
REPORT: LDH employees working in SNAP program given furlough notice
-
Gov. criticizes Loyola student government denial of Turning Point organization on campus
-
Speaker Mike Johnson says no 'path' for a 3rd Trump term
-
WATCH: After loss to Florida A&M, Jags' Fred McNair preps for matchup...
Sports Video
-
WATCH: After loss to Florida A&M, Jags' Fred McNair preps for matchup...
-
WATCH: LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson speaks to media for first...
-
Southern's offense showed improvement in McNair's first game as interim head coach
-
Week 8 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
Frank Wilson speaks to the media for the first time as LSU's...