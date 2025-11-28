Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Fire Department gives safety tips on cooking Thanksgiving dinner
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 80 percent of house fires during the holiday period are caused by unattended cooking.
"While you're in the kitchen, if you are cooking, the biggest thing is to be attentive. Make sure that if I've got stuff on the stove top, we don't leave the kitchen. If there is something in the oven, don't leave the house. Don't make a trip to the store," BRFD Public Information Officer Justin Hill said.
Another big safety concern is frying turkeys. Fried turkey is very popular; however, it is also very dangerous to make.
When frying a turkey, one should take extra safety measures and follow these safety tips:
- Make sure the Turkey is completely thawed
-Place the frying pot at least 10 feet away from home
-Make sure the fryer is leveled on the ground
- Do not overfill the fryer with grease
- Be attentive
Related Images
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Supreme Court says Louisiana's TikTok lawsuit can go on after questions about...
-
2UNE IN: Local nonprofit rescue gets help from Raising Canes 'A Christmas...
-
Baldwin Police Department asking for assistance in identifying two people
-
Three dead, including juvenile, after crash in Central
-
President Donald Trump says West Virginia National Guard member has died from...
Sports Video
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southeastern and other Southland conference teams making an appearance in FCS playoffs
-
Southern and Grambling prepare for 52nd annual Bayou Classic
-
Zachary High football hosts family and alumni for Thanksgiving morning practice