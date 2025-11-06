75°
Baton Rouge Fire Department announces new rating from Property Insurance Association of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department received a Class-One rating on its most recent Property Insurance Association of Louisiana test.
The department has maintained a top rating since 1980, making it the only department in the United States to maintain this rating for so long.
WBRZ spoke with Fire Chief Michael Kimble about why this is important for Baton Rouge residents.
"It goes out in return for our citizens, it lowers their insurance premiums and our business owners. It brings people into Baton Rouge because we have the best fire service there is," Kimble said.
Overall, BRFD obtained a score of 95.4 out of 100.
