75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Fire Department announces new rating from Property Insurance Association of Louisiana

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department received a Class-One rating on its most recent Property Insurance Association of Louisiana test.

The department has maintained a top rating since 1980, making it the only department in the United States to maintain this rating for so long.

WBRZ spoke with Fire Chief Michael Kimble about why this is important for Baton Rouge residents.

"It goes out in return for our citizens, it lowers their insurance premiums and our business owners. It brings people into Baton Rouge because we have the best fire service there is," Kimble said.

Overall, BRFD obtained a score of 95.4 out of 100.

News
Baton Rouge Fire Department announces new rating...
Baton Rouge Fire Department announces new rating from Property Insurance Association of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department received a Class-One rating on its most recent Property... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 04 2025 Nov 4, 2025 Tuesday, November 04, 2025 11:18:00 AM CST November 04, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days