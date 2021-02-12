Baton Rouge doctor says he tested positive for COVID-19 days after first vaccine dose

BATON ROUGE - Health experts say the COVID-19 vaccine is not 100 % effective, meaning that there's still a chance for a person to test positive for the virus.

Ochsner's Regional Medical Director, Aldo Russo, was exposed to the virus days after getting his first shot of the COVID vaccine.

In December, he took the COVID-19 vaccine and came down with symptoms 10 days later. Later he tested positive for COVID-19.

"I received the vaccine December 17th, and then a week later I was exposed to someone who had COVID. That person didn't know they had it," said Dr. Russo.

Russo says with the first dose, he hadn't quite reached maximum immunity.

He stresses the importance of both doses and reminds others not to let their guard down.

"There's still a chance you may get infected with the virus. That's why we still recommend for people to wear masks and social distance until we have a large majority of the public vaccinated or recovered from the virus," said Dr. Russo.

Doctors say the first shot only gives about 50 percent immunity and the second dose brings immunity up to at least 90 percent.

While neither vaccine option is at 100 percent, Russo remains optimistic.

"Definitely you need to have two doses, and I actually got my second dose after recovering from the infection," he said.

Health officials say it can take up to two weeks after the second dose to reach maximum immunity.