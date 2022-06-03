Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Diocese helping provide free meals for capital area students
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Through the Child Nutrition Program, the Baton Rouge Diocese and local partners are starting to distribute free meals for students 18 and younger.
Running from now through June 24, members will meet at different locations throughout the capital city during the hours of 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. to distribute those meals.
Available through pick-up options, guardians are welcome to drive up to the distribution area or walk up. Running on a first-come, first-served basis, more than 1,000 boxes are prepared for distribution every day.
Manager of City Hope, Stephen Hightower, has partnered with the program's director, Lynda Carville, to provide students with a weeks worth of balanced diets. The boxes include five breakfasts and lunches. Students will also get fresh produce and a gallon of milk.
If a student is not present during the time of pick-up, they will be asked to fill out a form upon arrival. The form can also be found on the program's website.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Jarvis Landry impressed with Jameis Winston work ethic
-
DOTD meeting with stakeholders to discuss traffic mitigation during I-10 widening
-
Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry set to play in NCAA Regional
-
After 2 On Your Side report, school officials discuss changing contentious maternity...
-
LA senator proposes amendment allowing teachers to be armed in the classroom
Sports Video
-
Jarvis Landry impressed with Jameis Winston work ethic
-
Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry set to play in NCAA Regional
-
Southeastern baseball lands in Auburn Regional as a 4 seed
-
LSU Baseball heading to Hattiesburg Regional as No. 2 seed
-
LSU Baseball heading to Hattiesburg Regional as No. 2 seed