Baton Rouge Constable's Office to conduct city court warrant pick-ups on Monday

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Constable's Office is conducting city court warrant pick-ups on Monday in an attempt to address the backlog of over 100,000 outstanding warrants.

The initiative follows a Warrant Resolution Clinic held in March, which allowed residents to address outstanding warrants by connecting with legal and community resources.

Beginning on Monday, deputy constables, along with neighboring agencies in possession of Baton Rouge city court warrants, will begin picking up residents with outstanding warrants. The initiative will last until Thursday.

Constable Terrica Williams said the constable's office has been attempting to minimize the backlog of warrants since 2019, with Covid slowing down the process.

The goal of the pick-ups is to get people through the court system faster, so residents won't have to sit in jail for minor offenses and pay extra fees.

"Most times it's traffic tickets, seat belt tickets, speeding tickets, no insurance, misdemeanor stuff, domestic violence warrants," she said.

Williams added that another challenge her department faces is understaffing. Of her 43 deputy constable positions slotted for the department, only 28 are filled. Her department saw an 11% cut in the 2026 operating budget.

Last month, the EBR Metro Council approved a 40-percent raise for BRPD. Williams hopes this warrant roundup shows what her department does for the community and how her deputy constables deserve to be paid accordingly.

"I'm afraid I'll start losing employees because if I can go down the street or next door and make much more money than I'm making here, then why not?" Williams said.

Residents are encouraged to contact the constable's office to settle any outstanding warrants.