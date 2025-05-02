69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge Community College, Exxon-Mobil recruiting workers with training initiative

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Community College is looking to recruit workers with the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative.

The school and Exxon-Mobil scouted new applicants to enroll in classes during an open house Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday, April 29 2025

