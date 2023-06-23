Baton Rouge celebrates veterans during Flag Day parade

BATON ROUGE - Residents across the capital area celebrated veterans in the community with a Flag Day parade downtown on Saturday.

"Being a veteran it's just phenomenal when you get with other people who are veterans," Roland "Blade" Sanchez with Patriot Guard said. "They know what the flag means. They know what people sacrificed for it."

The day started with a parade. There were flags, motorcycles, and music. After, a crowd gathered in front of the U.S.S. Kidd for a perfect summer time celebration all while keeping the spirit of the event in mind.

"We have a lot of people today here with us today who are not veterans, but they are true patriots. They're here to honor the people who fought for our country," he said.

Flag Day was first celebrated more than 100 years ago. For veterans like Sanchez, the real meaning behind the stars and stripes will stand the test of time.

"The flag means freedom, the people that fought for it, that died for it, and wounded for it. that gives us the freedom we have today in this country," Sanchez said.