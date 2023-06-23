Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge celebrates veterans during Flag Day parade
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Residents across the capital area celebrated veterans in the community with a Flag Day parade downtown on Saturday.
"Being a veteran it's just phenomenal when you get with other people who are veterans," Roland "Blade" Sanchez with Patriot Guard said. "They know what the flag means. They know what people sacrificed for it."
The day started with a parade. There were flags, motorcycles, and music. After, a crowd gathered in front of the U.S.S. Kidd for a perfect summer time celebration all while keeping the spirit of the event in mind.
"We have a lot of people today here with us today who are not veterans, but they are true patriots. They're here to honor the people who fought for our country," he said.
Flag Day was first celebrated more than 100 years ago. For veterans like Sanchez, the real meaning behind the stars and stripes will stand the test of time.
"The flag means freedom, the people that fought for it, that died for it, and wounded for it. that gives us the freedom we have today in this country," Sanchez said.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish councilman accuses colleague of sexually harassing his stepdaughter during public...
-
'In God We Trust' now to be displayed in every public school...
-
Navy veteran, submersible pilot from Baton Rouge discusses warning signs surrounding Titan...
-
City says it's addressing frequent traffic light malfunctions along Perkins Road
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest
Sports Video
-
LSU beats Wake Forest in extra innings to advance to CWS finals
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest
-
LSU closes book on Will Wade saga as NCAA hands down punishment...
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso
-
Visiting LSU fans dominating Omaha bar's CWS drinking challenge