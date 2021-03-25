73°
Baton Rouge CC using gardening gloves as tools for successful season
Junior college athletes are some of the most resourceful kids in collegiate athletics. When two Baton Rouge CC baseball players weren't getting the needed mileage out of their batting gloves, they turned to a more durable and cheaper option.
Gardening gloves.
