73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge CC using gardening gloves as tools for successful season

Related Story

Junior college athletes are some of the most resourceful kids in collegiate athletics. When two Baton Rouge CC baseball players weren't getting the needed mileage out of their batting gloves, they turned to a more durable and cheaper option.

Gardening gloves.

News
Gardening gloves at the heart of Baton...
Gardening gloves at the heart of Baton Rouge CC baseball's success
Junior college athletes are some of the most resourceful kids in collegiate athletics. When two Baton Rouge CC baseball players... More >>
1 week ago Monday, March 15 2021 Mar 15, 2021 Monday, March 15, 2021 11:24:00 PM CDT March 15, 2021

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days