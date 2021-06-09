Baton Rouge Catholics return to mass

BATON ROUGE – A little more than one year ago, catholic churches were closed for Sunday mass to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Sunday morning, the Bishop officially welcomed back parishioners as he brought back the obligation to attend mass in person.

"It's time for people to come back to church,” said Bishop Michael Duca.

Before, many stayed at home and watched mass on TV to stay away from large crowds.

"You've probably set up a routine already and you got used to a different routine, well break that routine. Coming to church is important to our faith,” said Bishop Duca.

Masks are also not required to be worn for those who are vaccinated.

"It's just been a wonderful experience of singing out loud and seeing people's smiles. It's been a great gift,” said Bishop Duca.

For months, some pews in catholic churches were blocked off to promote social distancing. That's not the case anymore. Bishop Duca says it's time to come together as a community again.

"We are together at church and not alone. Coming together just makes us all the more joyful and real to us,” said Bishop Duca.

One alteration to communion that will stay in place for the foreseeable future is throwing out the practice of sharing one cup. Bishop Duca says so far getting back to normal has been welcomed form all those getting together in person again.

"Not one angry letter yet, in fact nothing but praise for this,” said Bishop Duca.

Those who have underlying health conditions or fear gathering in large groups are still exempt from the obligation to attend mass in person.