59°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge caterer preps 3,000 pounds of turkey for Thanksgiving orders
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- Chefs at Bergeron City Market have been working day and night preparing more than 500 Thanksgiving meal orders.
"It's one of the busiest times of the year. Actually, in the fall when football season starts, it just ramps up until we get into Thanksgiving," owner Chef Don Bergeron said.
Most of the orders they fill are for office parties and family dinners. They have to order everything in bulk to accommodate the high demand.
"We'll probably end up doing 100 gallons of seafood gumbo, 100 gallons of chicken and sausage gumbo, 1,200 pounds of cornbread dressing, 800 pounds of spinach madaline, 3,000 pounds of turkey," Bergeron said.
News
BATON ROUGE- Chefs at Bergeron City Market have been working day and night preparing more than 500 Thanksgiving meal orders.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Supreme Court says Louisiana's TikTok lawsuit can go on after questions about...
-
2UNE IN: Local nonprofit rescue gets help from Raising Canes 'A Christmas...
-
Baldwin Police Department asking for assistance in identifying two people
-
Three dead, including juvenile, after crash in Central
-
President Donald Trump says West Virginia National Guard member has died from...
Sports Video
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southeastern and other Southland conference teams making an appearance in FCS playoffs
-
Southern and Grambling prepare for 52nd annual Bayou Classic
-
Zachary High football hosts family and alumni for Thanksgiving morning practice