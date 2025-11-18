77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge businessman Jim Bernhard dies at 71

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge businessman and community icon Jim Bernhard died Sunday after a brief illness, The Advocate reported. He was 71. 

Bernhard founded The Shaw Group, a pipe fabrication company, and Bernhard Capital Partners, a private equity firm. 

Bernhard was a prominent figure in state and local politics and large donor to Democratic candidates.

Governor Jeff Landry and former Governor Bobby Jindal shared their sentiments over social media. 

"Jim Bernhard was one of Louisiana’s most dynamic and visionary business leaders. His hard work built companies that created jobs, strengthened our economy, and showcased the very best of Louisiana. Louisiana has lost a giant, but I know his legacy will endure for generations. Sharon and I extend our deepest prayers to Dana and the entire Bernhard family during this difficult time," Landry said. 

He is survived by his wife, Dana Bernhard, and his children Benjamin Bernhard, Michael Bernhard, Patrick Bernhard, Kathryn Gerry and Tres Bernhard, and eight grandchildren.

News
Baton Rouge businessman Jim Bernhard dies at...
Baton Rouge businessman Jim Bernhard dies at 71
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge businessman and community icon Jim Bernhard died Sunday after a brief illness, The Advocate reported.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, November 16 2025 Nov 16, 2025 Sunday, November 16, 2025 3:42:00 PM CST November 16, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days