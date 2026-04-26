Baton Rouge businesses see boost as Viola Davis thriller films downtown

BATON ROUGE — A new thriller starring Viola Davis is filming driving scenes in downtown Baton Rouge this week.

Amazon MGM Studios is producing "Ally Clark" and has closed streets between Lafayette, Convention, North Seventh, and Main Street for two nights.

Jeff Herman owns O'Hara's Irish Pub on Third Street in the heart of the filming area. This is the first major film to come to Baton Rouge since he bought the bar two years ago.

"It's been lots of activity. People in and out of town. It's been good for people down here and good for the local businesses," Herman said.

Herman said he has seen a boost in business since the production crew came to town weeks ago. He said he's also been keeping his eyes open to spot celebrities but hasn't seen anyone yet.

"Unfortunately, I haven't seen anyone yet, but I've been keeping my eyes open to see if I recognize anyone," Herman said.

Herman said the road closures can be inconvenient, but the payoff has been worth it.

"I think it paints a positive picture, especially downtown. It's such a good area, good businesses," Herman said.

City leaders expect an estimated $18 million boost from the production.

Some extras on set said productions like this open doors that didn't always exist in Baton Rouge.

"When we were younger, you had to go to California or Florida," one extra said.

WBRZ reporter Abigail Whitam worked as an extra on set.

"The whole experience was actually pretty crazy," Whitam said. "I definitely have a lot of respect for movies. Especially the extras in the movies," said Whitam.

Roads in a rectangular area bordered by Lafayette, Convention, North 7th and Main streets, between the 200 and 600 blocks, will be closed between 4 p.m. and 7 a.m. on Thursday and Friday. The Baton Rouge Police and Fire departments will control traffic and enforce parking restrictions.