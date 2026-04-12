Baton Rouge business owner offers jobs and mentorship as community advocates call for more programs

BATON ROUGE — As summer approaches and crime often rises, some in the community are looking for ways to keep young people safe and out of trouble.

Bryan Glover has opened his doors at G&T Tires on Plank Road to young people in the community for nearly three decades, giving them not just a job but direction.

"I work with them, and most times I see most of them are just bored, like I said, they will deal with real good kids once you get to understand them," Glover said.

Glover said boredom and a lack of structure could turn into trouble, especially during the summer months when school lets out.

"Most of the time at the house, they have no rules. The kids run the show," Glover said.

Glover said most people shun the kids, but if people understand where most of the crime comes from, it's not from north Baton Rouge, it's from "them, bold kids."

Inside his shop, Glover teaches discipline, accountability and respect.

"You know, they scream and holler, say anything at any time. It doesn't matter. No respect for each other. So I push a lot of respect on the kids to make them realize that the next man has feelings also," Glover said.

Community advocate Eugene Collins said change starts with people like Glover.

"Bryan is employing young black males, that we sometimes say are the problem. He's giving them a job, something to do, not just during the summer, but year-round," Collins said.

Collins said even with school programs and summer camps, a gap remains, especially for young men.

"I specifically say young men because when we talk about gun violence that we are dealing with, we have a small group of young men deciding to engage in that activity and sadly we don't have enough support for the Mr. Glovers to solve that problem," Collins said.

Glover said the community needs to do more, most importantly during the summer months.

"The people as a whole need to start bringing back parks, mentorship programs," Glover said.

Glover said he'll keep his doors open to young people this summer and hopes others in the community will step up and do the same.