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Baton Rouge Blues Fest wraps up final day with live music downtown
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BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Blues Fest wrapped up its final day with live music, local food and crowds that didn't let rain slow them down.
The free festival featured multiple stages around downtown Baton Rouge. Local food vendors lined the streets as musicians performed throughout the day.
The festival is one of the oldest blues festivals in the country. It started in 1981.
Festival-goers said even the rain could not stop the fun this year.
The Baton Rouge Blues Fest wrapped up at 10 p.m.
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BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Blues Fest wrapped up its final day with live music, local food and crowds... More >>
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