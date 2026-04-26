Baton Rouge bishop calls for prayer, end to violence after Mall of Louisiana shooting

BATON ROUGE — The bishop of Baton Rouge called for prayers Friday after a mass shooting at the Mall of Louisiana.

Bishop Michael G. Duca said prayers are with those who were critically injured in Thursday's violence, all who were harmed and every family whose lives have been shaken by the violence, "especially those who have lost a loved one."

Martha Odom, a 17-year-old Ascension Episcopal School senior, was killed in the shooting. Five others, including two of her classmates, were injured. One victim, Donnie Guillory, 43, remained in critical condition Friday afternoon.

Duca asked the faithful to pray for first responders, medical professionals and law enforcement officers who protected lives and cared for the wounded.

"Violence wounds the very heart of our community," Duca said.

The bishop asked all people to join him in praying for healing for the injured, comfort for the grieving and an end to the cycle of violence.

He also asked for prayers for deeper unity in the community and the courage to work together for peace, justice and the protection of every human life.