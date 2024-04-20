Baton Rouge Ballet showcasing Cinderella production

BATON ROUGE - Coming this weekend, the Baton Rouge Ballet will showcase its sixth production of "Cinderella". The show features local dancers from across capital area high schools and colleges. However, Cinderella will be played by Leigh Anne Albrechta from Louisville, Kentucky. Albrechta trains with Louisville Ballet, but she's excited to be in Baton Rouge.

"Everyone has been really inviting. I've gotten to try crawfish for the first time and I've gotten to explore downtown but mostly just spend time with the dancers," Albrechta said.

The show will be Saturday and Sunday starting at 2pm. You can find tickets between $30-$50 or you can visit their website.