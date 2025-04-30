Barge runs aground along Mississippi River levee with water levels high

BATON ROUGE - A barge ran aground on the Mississippi River levee near downtown Baton Rouge Monday morning.

Pictures from the scene showed the barge perpendicular with the levee, and with the high river waters the boat was much closer to the levee walking path than it would be otherwise.

The barge ran aground near Skip Bertman Drive.

Officials were already on scene evaluating the potential damage shortly after the incident.

According to the Corps of Engineers, they are inspecting the levees multiple times a day along with the Pontchartrain Levee District due to the high water levels.

The next step is evaluating how much damage was done and determining who will be held responsible for the repairs.