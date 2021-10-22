Banned chants return to help LSU boost attendance

BATON ROUGE - Songs stripped out of the Golden Band from Tigerland's playlist are getting a second chance; there's a hope it will bring fans to Tiger Stadium.

'Oh-we-oh', 'Neck' and the full version of 'Tiger Rag' haven't been played because some fans starting singing vulgar lyrics along with them.

At LSU's homecoming game Saturday, fans will hear 'Oh-we-oh' for the first time in years.

The athletic department is bringing back the song because it's noticed more and more seats empty.

"There are times in the game where the band hasn't played. It's not because we don't want them to," Eddie Nunez said. "It's because those are the times we play certain songs and somehow the fan base has gotten creative with the verbage."

The department wants to bring back 'Oh-we-oh' as a test to see if the other songs can return for future home games.

"We want some of our fans and our students to hear some of those songs they are used to hearing so we are going to try it slowly but surely," Nunez said.

The university does not have a problem with selling tickets. In fact, up until this weekend's game, it's sold 98.7 percent of tickets. Instead, it is the lack of people actually showing up for the game, and if they do come, many are leaving at halftime.

That's a trend the university wants to end because less people inside means less revenue made from concessions and the more nationally televised games look empty.

"We hope our fans would stay for every minute of the game," Nunez said. "If we can achieve it, I think it will be the best for everybody."

It's not just LSU dealing with the problem. College stadiums around the country are reporting declining attendance numbers.