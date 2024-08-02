81°
Bangladeshi Students' Alliance rallies at Louisiana state capitol Friday night
BATON ROUGE - A few dozen people in Baton Rouge rallied at the state capitol Friday night hoping to raise awareness after more than 100 students in Bangladesh were injured and killed by law enforcement.
The students in Bangladesh were advocating for a more merit-based, fair recruitment process for public sector jobs.
The Bangladeshi Students' Alliance believes peaceful protests will help raise awareness and shed light on the problem.
