Bakerfield Elementary eligible for state take over

BAKER - Bakerfield Elementary school is eligible for takeover by the Recovery School District following four years of failing grades.

The school has consistently achieved only an "F" rating with declining scores.

Superintendent Ulysses Joseph said the Baker School District is in discussions with the RSD, but there is no conclusion on what will happen with the school.

The RSD said it would like to come up with a unique solution, which could leave the school in district control.

"I'm sure they're going to come up with something, hopefully, where we can save the school, whatever they come up with, obviously, we're going to support it because we don't want to lose the school," said Doris Alexander, a member of the school board.

The RSD did set a time line for a solution, but Joseph hopes to have a plan in the next few weeks.