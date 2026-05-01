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Baker Public Works repairing main water line off Main Street

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BAKER - The Baker Department of Public Works is shutting off water in a part of Baker as they repair a main water line Wednesday night.

Those on Manchester Drive, Wimbush Drive, Ben Williams Lane and Little Lakes Estates will be affected. Crews say they are working to repair a leak.

No information was given on when crews estimate water will be restored.

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Baker Public Works repairing main water line...
Baker Public Works repairing main water line off Main Street
BAKER - The Baker Department of Public Works is shutting off water in a part of Baker as they repair... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 29 2026 Apr 29, 2026 Wednesday, April 29, 2026 8:38:00 PM CDT April 29, 2026

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