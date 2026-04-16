Baker Mayor proposes limit on new hair salons, barber shops and tire shops along busy corridors

BAKER - Baker Mayor Darnell Waites is proposing a temporary moratorium to limit where some small businesses can operate. Barber shops, beauty salons, tire shops, and smoke shops are all included.

CeCe's Beauty Parlor sits right off Main Street in Baker. It's a small business that has been there for 16 years. Soon, businesses like that may not be able to open in the same area. CeCe's Owner, Carolina Banks, worries this move could push some small businesses out.

"If a business is paying their taxes, set up properly, doing everything they're supposed to do, why not let them come?" asked Banks.

Two ordinances, both proposed by Waites, would block those new businesses from opening in the city's main corridors: Main Street, Groom Road and Plank Road.

The Mayor's office declined an on-camera interview with WBRZ, instead posting this 10-minute Facebook video outlining the proposal.

"The economic development plan that we have in place, that we've had in place for the last six years, is to bring more restaurants and places for people to shop, and those spaces are limited," said Mayor Waites.

In the video, he said more than 5 million cars drive down those three roads each year. He wants to give drivers a reason to stop in Baker. The mayor went on to say he wants to attract more businesses like corporate shops, restaurants and hotels.

"We have to build the city in a way that benefits everybody," said Mayor Waites.

Banks agrees that Baker needs more diverse businesses. She hopes to see more chain restaurants, shops and grocery stores one day. But Banks said major infrastructure problems need to be fixed by the city first.

"For the last three to four weeks, the water has been getting cut off. The businesses that are here are having trouble with operations," said Banks.

In his video, the mayor said the proposals are only temporary, but did not provide an estimated time frame. He also said existing businesses would be grandfathered in and not forced to close.

WBRZ asked the City of Baker for numbers on how many businesses could be impacted or grandfathered in. The city did not respond.