Baker cracks down on blight

BAKER - The city of Baker is cracking down on blight.

Officials went over a list of five properties that were recommended to the council for condemnation at last week's council meeting. One property is on Buchanan St., and the other four are on Chamberlain St.

"There's a few abandoned houses around here and there's so much going on. People hiding in them, stealing and all kind of mess," said Thomas Jones, who has lived in Baker for more than 30 years.

Some residents said they're glad the city is taking steps to make things better.

"I hope that the citizens of Baker can learn to get along together and share and do things together so that we can become a great city once again," said Bertran Stone.

Administrative Assistant Darnel Waites said the effort is a part of the city's push for economic development. They're hoping once the community comes together and works with the city to keep their neighborhoods up that it will become more attractive to businesses and potential homeowners.