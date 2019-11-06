54°
Latest Weather Blog
Bains Lower Elementary School- Kindergarten, Mrs. St. Romain
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the Kindergarten class at Bains Lower Elementary School.
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!
News
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the Kindergarten class at Bains Lower Elementary School. Be sure to... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police chase suspects who stole their guns
-
Police investigate Jim Taylor Drive Shooting
-
Ascension woman hoping to return decades-old wedding photos
-
Campaigns heating up as early voters turn out for runoff election
-
Details of revitalization plan for Plank Road set to be revealed, Tuesday...