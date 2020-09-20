Latest Weather Blog
Back-to-school prep: WBRZ holds 12th annual Stuff the Bus Campaign
BATON ROUGE - It's that time of year again. It's time to stuff the bus.
The 12th annual WBRZ Stuff the Bus Campaign is a school supply drive that assists parents, teachers, and students in East and West Baton Rouge parishes. On average a school teacher spends $500 each year for supplies to supplement the what school districts give to make sure students have what they need to learn.
With your help, students can get the supplies they need for the upcoming school year.
In 2018, we collected over $40,000 worth of school supplies for students in both parishes.
Click here for the EBR Parish supply list and here for the WBR Parish list.
Today WBRZ will have buses at the Walmart on College Drive in Baton Rouge and the Walmart on LA 1 in Port Allen until 6:30 p.m. collecting supplies.
People can also donate school supplies at any area Home Bank or Raising Cane's location.
