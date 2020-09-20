Back-to-school prep: WBRZ holds 12th annual Stuff the Bus Campaign

BATON ROUGE - It's that time of year again. It's time to stuff the bus.

The 12th annual WBRZ Stuff the Bus Campaign is a school supply drive that assists parents, teachers, and students in East and West Baton Rouge parishes. On average a school teacher spends $500 each year for supplies to supplement the what school districts give to make sure students have what they need to learn.

With your help, students can get the supplies they need for the upcoming school year.

In 2018, we collected over $40,000 worth of school supplies for students in both parishes.

Good morning, it’s Stuff the Bus Wednesday!



Come on down to the College Drive Walmart to donate school supplies for EBR. We’re joined by student athletes from Lee High and Broadmoor High volunteering today! pic.twitter.com/eeeesVMgC1 — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) July 24, 2019

Click here for the EBR Parish supply list and here for the WBR Parish list.

I’m at Walmart on LA1 and @johnstonvon is at Walmart on College.



Come donate school supplies to schools in EBR and WBR parishes. We’ll be here all day trying to stuff these buses. You can also donate supplies at Canes, Home Bank, Lake After Hours. pic.twitter.com/uLSYzeRRjK — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) July 24, 2019

Today WBRZ will have buses at the Walmart on College Drive in Baton Rouge and the Walmart on LA 1 in Port Allen until 6:30 p.m. collecting supplies.

People can also donate school supplies at any area Home Bank or Raising Cane's location.