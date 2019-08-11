Latest Weather Blog
Back in session: Students gearing up for start of school year
DENHAM SPRINGS - Students all across the state are starting their first day of school this morning.
Some students, like the ones in Livingston Parish, are coming back to a new facility. Students at Denham Springs High School can now take advantage of the new STEM and robotics center.
The new off-site facility, in partnership with LSU, is designed to enrich students' learning.
Along with students in Livingston Parish, those in St. James and West Felciana parishes also returned to class Friday.
Students in Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes started Wednesday. Thursday morning kids in Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Central, Pointe Coupee, St. Mary, and Zachary reported back for class.
Next week, summer will come to an end for students in East Feliciana and Tangiphoa parishes.
