Latest Weather Blog
Ava and Jacob Memorial Scholarship Benefit
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Five years ago Ava Dawn Saucier, Jacob Michael Saucier and their grandparents were killed in a house fire. Now, Kristen and Blake Saucier hold the Ava and Jacob Saucier Memorial Scholarship Fund Benefit every year to give children an opportunity that their kids never got, the chance to receive a Catholic School education.
Over the past four years the scholarship benefit has assisted 81 children and raised over $130,000 dollars. The scholarship gives kids the opportunity to attend the Holy Family School that otherwise probably wouldn't be able to afford it.
A jambalaya benefit will help endow the scholarship and all proceeds will be put toward the scholarship fund.
The event is being held on Sunday, August 30th from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. At the Holy Family Parish Hall in Port Allen. Tickets to the event are $7 and drinks and sweets will be available for purchase. There will also be a silent auction, sweet shop and raffle for a cypress glider swing.
You can find out more at the event's Facebook page.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Despite neighbors' struggles to get home, BRPD won't change contraflow plans for...
-
Truck screeches down I-10, refuses to stop for police after losing tire
-
Crews tackle fire at restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night
-
Football programs nationwide show their support for Mike Hollins, those affected by...
-
After repeated break-ins, storage business silent despite complaints from customers
Sports Video
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: West Feliciana QB Joel Rogers