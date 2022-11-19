Ava and Jacob Memorial Scholarship Benefit

BATON ROUGE - Five years ago Ava Dawn Saucier, Jacob Michael Saucier and their grandparents were killed in a house fire. Now, Kristen and Blake Saucier hold the Ava and Jacob Saucier Memorial Scholarship Fund Benefit every year to give children an opportunity that their kids never got, the chance to receive a Catholic School education.



Over the past four years the scholarship benefit has assisted 81 children and raised over $130,000 dollars. The scholarship gives kids the opportunity to attend the Holy Family School that otherwise probably wouldn't be able to afford it.



A jambalaya benefit will help endow the scholarship and all proceeds will be put toward the scholarship fund.



The event is being held on Sunday, August 30th from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. At the Holy Family Parish Hall in Port Allen. Tickets to the event are $7 and drinks and sweets will be available for purchase. There will also be a silent auction, sweet shop and raffle for a cypress glider swing.



You can find out more at the event's Facebook page.