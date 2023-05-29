Auto shop releases car following 2 On Your Side story

BAKER - A woman who needed her car repaired took it to a person who never did the work. Joyce Williams contacted 2 On Your Side to help and Thursday that help came in droves.

The response started after the story aired Tuesday. A towing company offered to move the car to a new location free of charge, a mechanic shop offered to look at the car and determine what was wrong with it free of charge, and Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn got involved.

"I am grateful, I am really grateful," said Williams.

Chief Dunn contacted Jerry Smith of Shorty's Auto who released Williams' car from his shop. Smith told Williams she had 24 hours to retrieve the vehicle. Thursday morning, Hayes Towing & Recovery towed the car for free to K and R Auto in Zachary. K and R offered to perform a diagnostics test on the vehicle and has been in touch with Williams about repairs.

Williams' car has been at Shorty's Auto since June 28. She was told the car needed a new motor and paid Jerry Smith $700 to do the work which was only supposed to take a few days. As weeks passed by, Williams says Smith stopped returning her calls and text messages. Smith told 2 On your Side August 16 that the car would be ready the following Monday. It was not.

To make matters worse, Williams received two speeding tickets in the mail. It appears that while at Shorty's Auto, her license plate was stolen off her car and placed on a convertible Mustang. That car was caught speeding in Baker on July 6 and July 7. Chief Dunn tells 2 On Your Side he's deleting tickets.

Williams remains optimistic that Smith will return the $700 to her.