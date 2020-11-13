81°
Authorities searching for suspect after rash of vehicle burglaries
ASCENSION- Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a person that burglarized vehicles earlier this month.
The first burglaries were reported on Feb. 3 in the Lakes of St. Amant subdivision and on Denham Road.
On Feb. 5, the same suspect burglarized more vehicles in the Graystone subdivision. Authorities say the suspect was wearing the same clothes which included a hat, gloves, and a backpack.
Anyone with information on this case can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636.
