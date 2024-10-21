78°
Authorities respond to fire at LSU residential hall Saturday afternoon
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at Camellia Hall at around 12:30 p.m. as it was being evacuated.
They found an electric scooter on fire in a stairwell. It is currently unknown what caused the scooter to catch fire.
Firefighters put the fire out and reported no injuries.
