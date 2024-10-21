78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities respond to fire at LSU residential hall Saturday afternoon

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at Camellia Hall at around 12:30 p.m. as it was being evacuated.

They found an electric scooter on fire in a stairwell. It is currently unknown what caused the scooter to catch fire.

Firefighters put the fire out and reported no injuries. 

News
Authorities respond to fire at LSU residential...
Authorities respond to fire at LSU residential hall Saturday afternoon
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at Camellia Hall at around 12:30... More >>
2 weeks ago Saturday, October 05 2024 Oct 5, 2024 Saturday, October 05, 2024 5:37:00 PM CDT October 05, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days