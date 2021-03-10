Authorities investigating fatal incident involving vehicle with bullet holes on I-10 West and Essen

BATON ROUGE - On Sunday (March 7) night, representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department were dispatched to the 4500 block of Essen Lane around 7:20 p.m. in response to reports of gunfire hitting a vehicle.

Police say that upon arriving at the scene of the crash, they discovered a 17-year-old named Joseph Coleman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds as he sat in the driver’s seat of a Honda Accord.

According to authorities, Coleman succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the incident.

The teen was not alone in the vehicle, police say, adding that a 20-year-old male passenger was also in the Honda. Authorities confirmed that the passenger did not sustain any injuries.

BRPD Detectives say their investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

The exit ramp from I-10 West to Essen Ln is partially blocked due to an incident. Congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) March 8, 2021

The exit ramp from I-10 West to Essen Ln is closed due to an incident. Congestion is minimal. Motorists are advised to use an alternate. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) March 8, 2021

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.