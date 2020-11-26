65°
Authorities investigating deadly shooting in Baker

BAKER - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Baker that left a 21-year-old woman dead Tuesday night.

Baker Police said the shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Weston Avenue.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office confirmed Wednesday that Makayla Johnson was shot to death during the incident.

Police identified the suspect Wednesday as Justin McCrainey, 38.

Police believe McCrainey approached Johnson and accused her of assaulting his friend. After an argument, police said he pulled out a firearm and shot Johnson.

McCrainey is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 225-775-6000.

