Authorities called to Broadmoor Methodist, the site of a recent arson-related fire, second time this week

BATON ROUGE- Officers patrolled a local church Tuesday evening that had a suspicious package detonated the night before and arson damage last month.

Officers were called to Broadmoor United Methodist Church around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Baton Rouge police confirmed Wednesday that officers were investigating another 'suspicious package' that was left at the property. 

The stretch of Mollylea Drive around the church was blocked off as police swept the area with flashlights overnight.

The same church was set on fire twice in April. Investigators questioned a teenager in relation to the apparent arson, but no arrest was made.

City-parish records show seven fires have been reported in that same block of Mollylea Drive since January. All were reported at the same two addresses, the church and a house that is now abandoned. The cause remains undetermined in the other five fires reported earlier this year.

