Authorities apprehend suspect accused of shooting at law enforcement officers after search near Amite

AMITE — After a search near Amite, authorities have apprehended a suspect who allegedly shot at multiple police officers on Wednesday morning.

The incident began around 3 a.m. when deputies say a driver threatened a Tangipahoa Parish deputy with a gun during a traffic stop on U.S. 51 near Velma Road.

“Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, which led to, you know, a short pursuit,” Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker said.

The suspect was later stopped near Independence, where they allegedly shot an Independence Police officer in the leg.

A source told WBRZ that the gunshot wound was minor and grazed the officer.

“On behalf of Chief Frank Edwards here at the Independence Police Department, we all just keep that officer in our prayers. He is expected to make a full recovery," Sticker added.

The shooting occurred near Independence’s City Hall, leaving bullet holes in the glass of one of the entrances. The suspect then fled into a wooded area near the intersection of U.S. 51 and La. 40, before stealing a car and driving north toward the McMichael Church Road area in Amite.

At that point, multiple law enforcement agencies joined the search.

“We had multiple agencies out here, along with the air support from Louisiana State Police, also multiple drone units. Just a system to make sure we located that suspect as quickly as possible, without incident,” Louisiana State Police Trooper Shelby Mayfield said. “At some point, the suspect carjacked someone and took that vehicle, and that was involved in the incident as well.”

The chase ended when shots were exchanged between the suspect, a State Trooper, and a Tickfaw Police officer. The suspect was struck by gunfire and taken to a local hospital.

A Tangipahoa Parish deputy also sustained injuries during the incident after they were bitten by a K9, and was transported to a hospital.

People near the scene said the violence is not normal for the neighborhood.

John’s Wok N Roll is just a block from City Hall.

“Over here is like a very peaceful place, and people are nice around here and neighbors. It's quite shocking to me," co-owner Shawn Zhang said.

“We hardly have any crime here. That guy just happened to drive this way. He could have driven to Kentwood, you know,” co-owner John Wong said.

State Police is investigating the incident.