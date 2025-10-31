Audubon Zoo welcomes trio of lion cubs; litter is first time group of three cubs has been born at zoo

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans has welcomed three new African lion cubs to the Audubon Zoo, marking the first time Audubon has seen the birth of three surviving cubs in a litter.

The three cubs were born on Oct. 19 to mother Kali and father Arnold. The cubs are Kali and Arnold's second litter, the first consisting of two male cubs born in 2020. Before Kali and Arnold, the last birth of lions at Audubon was in 1984 when Audubon Zoo was home to Asiatic Lions.

Kali and her cubs will be behind the scenes for approximately 12 weeks to allow time for bonding, vaccination and a gradual introduction to the rest of the pride. According to Audubon's animal care team, the cubs are healthy and active, and Kali is an excellent mother.

"Every lion cub birth is vital to the survival of this iconic species," Michael J. Sawaya, Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO and L. Ronald Forman Chair in Conservation Leadership, said.

In the wild, African lions can have litters every two years. In human care, lion populations are closely monitored and planned through a Species Survival Plan.