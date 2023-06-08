Audubon Aquarium, Insectarium previews new 'facelift' ahead of grand reopening to public

NEW ORLEANS - School's out! Looking for somewhere to take your child, or just for something exciting to do? The Audubon Insectarium and Aquarium are finally reopening after being closed for eight months for renovations!

WBRZ spent an evening at the facility's preview night hosted Monday and got a sneak peek at some of the new attractions.

The entrance to the aquarium has been completely redone—guests will even be entering through a completely different door than they used to. The remodeled entrance grants access to the aquarium as well as the brand-new insectarium, which used to be located at the U.S. Custom House on Canal Street, but has since replaced the IMAX theater inside the aquarium itself.

Guests can look at hundreds of bug species in the new displays, including everything from beetles to bees. Our favorite was an indoor hive that allowed honeybees access to the outside world to pollinate before returning to their home inside the insectarium and making honey right on the other side of a clear glass wall.

A short walk over is the entrance to the aquarium. Favorite exhibits such as the Amazon, the bayou, the stingray touch pool, and the massive Gulf of Mexico amphitheater remain with new looks to them. One employee described the changes to the aquarium half of the building as less of a renovation and more of a "facelift," and we could tell—all of the exhibits have a new and fascinating feel to them!

There are still more surprises to be discovered at the new Audubon Aquarium and Insectarium. Whether you're a kid or a kid at heart, a visit to the newly-refurbished facility should definitely make your summer agenda.

The facility opens to the public Thursday. Tickets can be purchased here.