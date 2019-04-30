Audit finds questionable credit card purchases in New Roads

NEW ROADS- For the second time in less than a year, Mayor Robert Myer took time out of his day to defend allegations of questionable spending on the city's credit card. He's one of seven employees who used seven city credit cards which had incomplete records, according to an audit released today.

An audit conducted by Major, Morrison and David found serious issues with the purchasing practices. This comes less than a year after the WBRZ Investigative Unit first told you about the questionable spending. Our investigation showed the Mayor used his personal credit card for things like meals and a $1,200 charge at a bedding store.

At the time, the Mayor told us that charge was for a mattress that he reimbursed to the City of New Roads.

The audit doesn't mention Myer by name, but he told WBRZ he was one of the seven referenced by the audit.

The audit found: 21% of the transactions amounting to 12% of the dollar costs were not sufficiently documented with either a receipt or sufficient itemized charge. It questioned nearly $13,108.32 in costs. The audit recommended that all cards should be cancelled and the city revert to a reimbursement method.

The State Inspector General's office began looking into allegations of questionable spending practices in the City of New Roads amid our investigation last year. Tonight, it's unclear when the state's investigation will wrap up.

When asked if he was concerned at what the state would find, Myer responded, "No sir. Not at all. It's always a good thing if you find something not so positive, you can fix it."

Myer said he hasn't met with the Inspector General. He's already implemented big changes, and he's willing to keep moving the City forward.

"There's a final review," Myer said. "Two eyes, two signatures required on every amount of money spent in New Roads. Whether it's credit card purchases at a store or any expenditure."

From now on, Myer said the City will have one credit card. It will be held in the Finance Office and will be maintained by the Treasurer.