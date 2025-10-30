Attorney breaks down Brian Kelly's $54 million buyout

BATON ROUGE - LSU is one of several high-profile coaching posts open this year after coach Brian Kelly was fired following Saturday's loss to Texas A&M.

Kelly's ten-year contract was cut short, and he could be taking $54 million with him, in one of the highest buyouts in college football history.

"Any way you slice the coconut, you're talking about a ton of cash," Attorney Jill Craft.

Sitting down with Jill Craft, she explained how contracts like this one work.

"In Jill's world, contracts aren't always as iron-clad as people want them to be," Craft said. "It's not true to say that every taxpayer in the state is a fan of LSU football, but every taxpayer in the state is paying for LSU football."

As a public university, LSU receives money from the state. However, LSU Board President Scott Ballard told WBRZ that the money that would be used for the buyout would come from funds generated by the athletic department or from private donors.