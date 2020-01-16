63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Attic Trash and Treasures

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - One person's trash is another one's treasure. You can get your hands on some great bargains for a great cause this weekend in Baton Rouge.

It's time for the annual Attic Trash and Treasure Sale, organized by the Inner Wheel of Baton Rouge. The event is Friday through Sunday at the Old Mervyn's at Cortana Mall.

Proceeds will benefit several charities, but most will go to Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge. The group focuses on helping the families of those with disabilities. None of the items will go to waste.

"We have partnered with St. Vincent de Paul," Virginia Bogan explains. "Anything that's left goes to them, and we recycle everything."

The Attic Trash and Treasure Sale has raised more than $2.5 million since it began 25 years ago. Inner Wheel of Baton Rouge hopes to total another $200,000 this year.

 

 

News
Trash and Treasure for charity
Trash and Treasure for charity
BATON ROUGE - One person's trash is another one's treasure. You can get your hands on some great bargains for... More >>
4 years ago Wednesday, March 04 2015 Mar 4, 2015 Wednesday, March 04, 2015 4:18:00 AM CST March 04, 2015

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days