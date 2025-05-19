87°
ATF, CrimeStoppers add to reward for information on Orleans Parish Jail escaped inmates

NEW ORLEANS - In addition to a reward from the FBI, the ATF and CrimeStoppers are offering rewards for tips regarding seven inmates who escaped from Orleans Parish Jail.

Initially, 10 inmates escaped, but three have since been captured. Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said the jailbreak happened due to defective locks, a breached wall and that someone inside the jail could've helped the inmates escape.

The ATF is now offering $5,000 on top of the FBI's $5,000 reward and CrimeStoppers' $2,000 reward.

Their contact information is:

LSP Fusion Center: 225-925-4192
Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans: 504-822-1111
FBI - New Orleans: 1-800-CALL-FBI

