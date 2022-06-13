Latest Weather Blog
At least 1,000 vaccines to be administered at a church in North Baton Rouge this weekend
BATON ROUGE - Residents living in north Baton Rouge will get another opportunity to get vaccinated this Saturday at Gloryland Baptist Church.
Baton Rouge General, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana and the non-profit group, 100 Black Men of America, are partnering up to administer 1,000 vaccinations.
"Black, Hispanics, and other minority groups are at higher risk of getting COVID-19 and are certainly higher risk of dying from it or having serious complications from it," said Stephanie Mills, chief medical officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield Louisiana.
The goal is to get as many people vaccinated as possible in underserved communities.
"Get registered and come get your shot because that is what is going to get our life back to some type of normalcy again. By us leading, black men standing up front telling our community our family that this is the right thing to do," said Michael Adams with 100 Black Men of America.
If you are qualified, you can register here or by phone at (225)763-4298 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Gloryland Baptist Church is located at 6745 Greenwell Springs Rd. The event will open its doors from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. this Saturday.
